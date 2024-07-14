'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' welcomes ‘Young Sheldon’ stars in spinoff

Young Sheldon new spinoff series Georgia & Mandy’s First Marriage to premiere soon

Young Sheldon stars are booked to return for the Georgia & Mandy’s First Marriage spinoff series.



According to Entertainment Tonight, on Saturday, July 13, the cast and crew of the highly anticipated CBS series offered some insights about the show at the Television Critics Association event.

Executive producer Chuck Lorre confirmed that Annie Potts, Reagan Revord, and Zoe Perry will appear in the upcoming family drama's premiere season.

Georgia & Mandy’s First Marriage features Montana Jordan as Sheldon Cooper's older brother, Georgie Cooper, and Emily Osment as Georgie's wife, Mandy McAllister.

The forthcoming season will follow the young couple as they experience the ups and downs of marriage and parenthood in a dichotomy-driven comedy.

Perry and Potts play Georgie's mother and grandmother, respectively, while Revord plays Georgie's younger sister, Missy Cooper.

Though the returning cast was revealed at the Saturday event, Loree and other executive producers Steven Molaro and Steve Holland kept their lips sealed regarding how the trio of ladies in Georgie's life will appear in the show.

Young Sheldon, a prequel spinoff of CBS' The Big Bang Theory, ended in May after airing for about seven years.