Jennifer Lopez finds comfort in exes amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez has been seeking solace in an Italian getaway amidst reports of her husband Ben Affleck moving out of their family home.



The superstar revisited a favourite restaurant in southern Italy, a spot she and the Argo star had previously visited during a romantic trip three years ago.

Although her vacation may have appeared to be a solo affair, sources revealed that J-Lo has been receiving support from an unexpected source - her ex, Drake.

The 54-year-old singer has been in regular contact with the 37-year-old rapper, with the two reportedly speaking "almost daily" as she navigates her current challenges with Affleck.

An insider reported to Heat World, “Jen’s been leaning on Drake over the last few weeks after he reached out to offer his support. He’s helping her get through what’s been one of the toughest times in her life. Drake’s been vocal about his mental health struggles and is currently taking some time out to focus on his own wellbeing, so knowing how in tune he is with his emotional health makes Jen feel very comfortable about being vulnerable and open with him.”

The Marry Me star and Drake had a brief romance from 2016 to 2017, before she started dating Alex Rodriguez.

Drake later referenced their relationship in his song Diplomatic Immunity, rapping, "2010 was when I lost my halo, 2017, I lost a J-Lo..." Interestingly, J-Lo has been thinking about A-Rod again amidst her issues with Affleck.

A source revealed she's been feeling nostalgic about her time with A-Rod, whom she was engaged to before reuniting with Ben in 2021.

The Atlas star reportedly considering moving back to New York, where she and A-Rod used to live, and has been in touch with him, hoping to reconnect.