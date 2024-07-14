Rose Gilroy 'shocked' by Scarlett Johansson's decision to star in 'Fly Me to the Moon'

Rose Gilroy opens up about Scarlett Johansson's role in Fly Me to the Moon

Screenwriter Rose Gilroy recently opened up about Scarlett Johansson's role in Fly Me to the Moon.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the Her alum agreeing to star in the film, the screenwriter admitted that she was "totally shocked and in awe" over the news.

Scarlett, who had initially signed on the project to produce through her company, eventually ended up taking the lead role of Kelly Jones.

In response to a question inquiring about Scarlett's role in the said film, Gilroy said: "Well, it was beyond my wildest dreams. I was totally shocked and in awe."

"The idea that Scarlett would be delivering lines from something I wrote — I'm still pinching myself."

Although she admitted that Scarlett "exists on every page of the script," Rose said that Jon Hamm's character in Mad Men, Don Draper heavily inspired Kelly's role in the film.

However, the 30-year-old actress, who is the daughter of Rene Russo, enthused that she was just "blown away to get to work with her in that capacity, and the fact that she was going to play Kelly just blew my mind."