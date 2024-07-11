Antonio Banderas reflects on adorable father-daughter moment with Dakota Johnson

Antonio Banderas shares insight into her relationship with Dakota Johnson: Photos

Antonio Banderas has recently reflected on an adorable father-daughter moment in Spain with step-daughter Dakota Johnson.



On July 11, Antonio took to Instagram and posted three photos where the first one featured the Desperado actor and Fifty Shades star looking happy.

In other pictures, the Mask of Zorro actor was seen paying him and fellow actors a visit at the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank.

“Happiness: Dakota in Malaga!” wrote the 63-year-old in the caption.

Antonio became a stepfather to Dakota when he married her mother, Melanie Griffith, in 1996. While the actor and Melanie separated in 2014, he tried to maintain a close bond with Dakota.



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY in January 2020, “She was 5 when I met her, when she became my family.”

“I almost changed her nappies. She’s my daughter, I love her. I’ve been with her on my shoulders, traveling all around the world,” added an insider.

In 2022, Antonio also shared the sweet nickname that Dakota gave him.

“She called me ‘Paponio,” he told E! News at the time.

Antonio mentioned, “I am ‘Papi’ and ‘Antonio’ altogether, so she always called me ‘Paponio’.”

Earlier in November 2019, the actor shared insight into the special moment of Dakota presenting him with an award at the Hollywood Film Awards.

Antonio stated, “She gave it to me and she gave one of the most beautiful speeches that anybody has given me. So, I was very thankful to know that she thought that about Papi.”