Kim Kardashian's fingertip sliced off in unexpected mishap

Kim Kardashian shares painful x-ray revelation.

Kim Kardashian has stunned fans by revealing she suffered a shocking injury, describing it as more agonizing than childbirth.

The model left followers puzzled earlier this year when she appeared with bandaged fingers in February and March, keeping mum about the cause.

However, in a sneak peek for next week's episode of The Kardashians, via People, Kim bared the shocking aftermath: a grisly stump where her fingertip used to be.

Kim Kardashian stunned viewers as she bravely removed her splint, revealing a shocking sight to her doctor on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

With her fingertip missing, the doctor offered reassurance, prompting Kim's incredulous response: "You think that looks great?" She then underwent an X-ray, disclosing, "The, like, tip broke off.

It was like, more painful than childbirth." Kim, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, detailed her childbirth experiences, having carried the elder two herself and opting for surrogacy for the younger two.