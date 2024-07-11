Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton 'romance': Truth finally spills out

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton, who happily married James Matthews in a beautiful wedding in 2017, made headlines for her alleged "romance" with Prince William's younger brother Prince Harry in the past.



Year after Pippa's wedding, the Duke tied the knot with former Suits star Meghan Markle in a star-studded ceremony of royally glamorous proportions, which was attended by big figures of the showbiz industry.

However, before their big events, Pippa and Harry were romantically linked. The speculations and rumours about their affairs started after Kate Middleton and William' wedding in 2011.

After Kate and William's event, some body language experts and other commentators predicted Harry and Pippa would make a good couple.

In 2015 and 2016, some media outlets published multiple articles discussing Harry and Pippa's rumored relationship. One piece claimed they were bonding over the birth of their niece, Princess Charlotte.

Few others claimed the two were dating in secret and that their meet-cute had been William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' wedding.

But, finally the truth won and all such claims and speculations came to an end after Independent Press Standards Organisation rejected it all as baseless, explaining: none of the gossip was based in truth.

According to IPSO's website, Prince Harry insisted that the rumours about him and Pippa Middleton were absolutely not true.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe also quashed the rumours in a 2019 interview with Fabulous Digital from The Sun, he said Harry and Pippa never dated. However, he compared Pippa to Meghan Markle and said, "But it's quite funny to think that Harry is now married to somebody who is quite similar in temperament, personality, and bubbliness to Pippa."