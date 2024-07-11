Kris Jenner announces hysterectomy after ovary tumor diagnosis

Kris Jenner faces surgery for ovarian tumor.

Kris Jenner, the formidable matriarch of the Kardashian clan, has bravely undergone a hysterectomy following the discovery of a tumor on her ovary.

The emotional revelation came during a poignant moment on the latest episode of The Kardashians, where the 68-year-old shared the news with her children, visibly moved to tears.

Initially planned as a precautionary procedure to remove her ovaries, doctors delivered unexpected news of finding a tumor and cyst, prompting the urgent need for surgery.

Kris discussed the development with close friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick, stating, 'I'm gonna have a hysterectomy.'

Reflecting on the decision to remove her ovaries and uterus, she shared her poignant sentiments, remarking, "I'm going to remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life."

In support, her daughters Kim and Khloé organized a heartfelt pre-surgery celebration, aiming to uplift their mother's spirits.

Kim, arriving with a cake that humorously read 'It's not ovary yet,' brought laughter and joy into Kris' home.

Khloé followed suit with flowers and balloons, creating a positive atmosphere amidst the emotional backdrop.