Bill Paxton's son to fill late father's shoes in 'Last Train to Fortune'

James Paxton is also booked for a role in 'Twisters,' sequel of one of his famous father's movies

Bill Paxton's legacy will live on as his son stepped in to fill in for his late father's role in Last Train to Fortune.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Wednesday, July 10, that James Paxton is slated to play outlaw Jedidiah Dooley, the role of his father, in the upcoming film starring Malcolm McDowell.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, McDowell revealed that he’s been making moves for the movie for the past decades.

In 1994, he even booked Bill and a director for it, however, director Lindsay Anderson died.

As the Last Train to Fortune is finally making its way to the production destination, McDowell touched upon the casting mattes.

"I said, 'I've always loved that script. It's such a beautiful script, really,'" he said, "'Why don't we get James Paxton to do it?' He'd be the same age as his dad was, almost. A little bit younger, but even better."

Bill passed away on February 20, 2017, after complications from surgery at the age of 61.

By then, his son has made his mark in the same industry with over a decade of experience.

James, 30, credits include Training Day, The Cleaner and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

In addition to honouring his father by taking his role in the Last Train to Fortune, younger Paxton also has a part in Twisters. He previously said that he would appear in the sequel to pay tribute to his dad.