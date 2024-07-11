Lady Gaga's pals spark concerns over her marriage with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga's appearance sparked rumours of an engagement and pregnancy at her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding in Maine in June.



While she denied the pregnancy rumours on TikTok, speculation about her marriage plans continues.

According to an insider, "She hasn't addressed the rumours that she's getting married next." However, some friends are sceptical about her relationship with Michael Polansky, fearing he might be controlling and harmful to her emotional well-being.

As a source revealed, "They believe that he's a total control freak and it's taken a toll on her emotional well-being. He's not good for her."

She now considers the man to be "her best friend," and he plays a significant role in her life.

“When Gaga is in love, her whole life revolves around her guy,” said the source, adding that Michael, 46, “has charmed her management team and seems to like being in control of her life and career.

"She doesn’t make a business move without consulting him. He wants to accompany her everywhere she goes. She’s at the point where she doesn’t want to do anything unless he’s there to hold her hand.”

It turns out that the Mother Monster's meek actions are not wholly uncharacteristic. After being a boss all day at work, she gave Taylor Kinney, her then-boyfriend, the reigns in 2014, saying, "He's totally in charge."

Furthermore, "telling men what to do is not good for relationships," she continued.

But Taylor was different, the source insisted. “He was a much bigger softie, and he certainly didn’t insert himself into matters involving her career,” the source said of the Chicago Fire star, who Gaga, 38, admitted in 2020 she “still loves.”

The singer has long been transparent about her mental health issues. “And Michael’s hovering doesn’t help. She rarely has a moment alone,” noted the source.

“Her friends hope she comes to her senses soon. No one thinks she’s going to spend the rest of her life with this guy.”