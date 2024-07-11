'ALF' child star Benji Gregory breathes his last at 46

Benji Gregory died on June 13 in his his

Benji Gregory, widely acclaimed for his performance in ALF, has passed away at the age of 46.

According to TMZ, the late actor was found dead in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in Peoria, Arizona, on June 13.

Those closest to Gregory believed he died from vehicle heatstroke, as he visited the bank to deposit checks the day before when he fell asleep in his car.

However, the Maricopa County Examiner’s Office stated that his cause of death is still pending, per ABC7 Los Angeles.

In addition to Gregory, his service dog, Hans, was also found lifeless in the car as the temperature rose as high as 109 degrees on June 12 at the place where the two late souls visited.

The deceased’s older sister, Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger, told TMZ that the former child star was struggling with depression, bipolar disorder and a sleep disorder that kept him awake for days.

Additionally, Gregory was best known for playing Brian Tanner in ALF. He showed off his acting chops as the title character in 101 drama episodes, whose acronym stands for Alien Life Form, from 1986 to 1990.