Ariana Grande breaks silence on voice change criticism

Ariana Grande shares her thoughts on voice change in a viral video: Deets inside

Ariana Grande has recently broken her silence on voice change criticism she received after her video went viral.



Speaking on the Shut Up Evan podcast, Ariana said, “I mean, you see male actors…. It’s always after the fact that they’re like, ‘Oh wow, how dedicated to his craft! What an amazing transformation! He’s a brilliant performer!'”

She stated, “And then, god forbid, I sneeze like Glinda or something, or if I make an intonation… it’s just that I’m crazy, or ‘Should someone check on her?’”

“It’s the weirdest thing,” added the singer and actress.

Earlier in June, Ariana’s clip from Podcrushed was shared on social media which featured her voice going from low to high.

The singer mentioned, “It’s a normal thing that people do when transforming.”

However, after the video went viral, Ariana responded to a TikTok post, explaining, “Habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health. I intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing I’m doing. I’ve always done this BYE.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ariana will next be seen in Wicked which will be released in two parts.

First half is scheduled to release on November 22 and the second part of the movie will release on December 25, 2025.