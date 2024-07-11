Bette Midler wants Disney to hurry up with ‘Hocus Pocus 3’

Bette Midler on Hocus Pocus 3

Bette Midler can’t seem to afford to wait much longer for Hocus Pocus 3.



A third movie was officially announced by the Halloween franchise back in June 2022, Midler revealed on QVC+ talk show Busy This Week that she hasn’t seen even a script yet.

The actress and her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi issue with the movie getting late is her passing age.

“I haven’t seen the script, but I’ve heard rumblings,” Midler said about the threequel. “I think if they’re gonna, they oughta, because time is not just marching, time is barrel-assing to the finish line. Get us while we’re still breathing, I mean, God!”

Last year after the end of the WGA strike, screenwriter Jen D’Angelo confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Hocus Pocus 3 was still in the works.

“We’re still in the story phase, we’re still working on it,” D’Angelo said.

“We’ve been working on some ideas. It’s been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore. We’ve only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham’s mother witch.”