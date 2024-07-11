Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s divorce settlement is not done yet

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce case still in talks: Source

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce has not been settled eight years after their public split.



A source spilled to the PEOPLE, “Both sides are still talking, but it's not done yet,” amid divorce negotiations.

“Brad Pitt has virtually no contact with their adult children per his agreement with Angelina,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “He has visitation with the younger kids.”

The insider revealed that the Troy star’s interaction with the younger children was limited because of his filming schedule.

In recent months, his interaction with the younger children has been more limited because of his filming schedule for F1 in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the source pointed out that Angelina “is very happy and content with her life”.

“Angelina is focused on her kids and work,” he told the outlet.

Earlier in 2017, Brad spoke to GQ that he and Angelina were at a point in the divorce proceedings.

At the time, the Mr & Mrs Smith actor stated, “We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court — it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true.”

“You spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you're right and why they're wrong, and it's just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately, my partner in this agrees,” explained the actor.