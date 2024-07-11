Carson Daly’s ‘scared’ to be on Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Andy Cohen about Carson Daly

Andy Cohen called out Today and The Voice host Carson Daly for continuously refusing to come on Watch What Happens Live as a guest.



Cohen revealed that Daly had turned down several requests by him to come on to the Bravo talk show in an episode on Tuesday night where Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb appeared as guests.

Having enough of the refusals, Cohen arranged a cutout of Daly standing behind the bar on the show.

“Over the last 15 years, we have welcomed many members of the Today Show family. But there’s one person who actually refuses to be on the show,” Cohen said on WWHL.”

“Well, he’s here at the bar for the first time, sort of. Give it up for cardboard Carson Daly.”

“There he is! I knew we would get him on the show,” the host said, referring to the cardboard standee.

“We’ve asked so many times. I’ve talked to him about it. He’s just like, he’s scared,” Cohen added. “He thinks I’m gonna dredge up all the mess. But I don’t think there’s any mess to dredge.”