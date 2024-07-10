Ozzy Osbourne’s family ‘bracing for the worst’ as his health worsens: Report

Ozzy Osbourne was forced to cancel his recent appearance at the Mad Monster Party

The Prince of Darkness’ health has taken a turn for the worse amid his Parkinson’s battle.

After Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, recently canceled his appearance at this month’s Mad Monster Party, concerns were raised about his condition, with Radar Online reporting that Ozzy is too weak to travel.

“Things have taken a turn for the worse, and as always Sharon wants to protect him,” a source told the outlet, further noting that it is a “terrible sign” that the Black Sabbath vocalist couldn’t even make a “short trip on a private jet from L.A. to Phoenix for the event.”

Concerns are growing that Ozzy may be in the advanced stages of Parkinson's, a progressive disease causing severe motor problems. In addition to Parkinson's, Ozzy suffers from ongoing pain due to a severe ATV accident in 2003. Despite his struggles, he had vowed to return to the stage in 2024 and record a new album. However, insiders now report that he is largely confined to his bed and wheelchair.

"Ozzy is doing everything he can to fight it and getting all the best treatments, but there is no cure," the source added.

“He’s put up a tremendous fight for decades, but he’s ready to give up. Sharon’s trying to rebuild his will to go on, but people around them are beginning to brace for the worst,” they warned.