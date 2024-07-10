Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are ‘doing their own thing’ right now

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are living separate lives right now: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken time to figure it out as they are doing their own thing right now.



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, “Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out.”

“The couple are living separate lives right now,” remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, “They are doing their own thing right now.”

The source noted Ben and JLo “still haven’t made a decision” regarding their rumoured split.

Another insider revealed, “There’s still a sliver of hope for reconciliation.”

“They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” shared an insider.

The source added, “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people.”

JLo and Ben Lopez hoped “to remain amicable going forward”.

“They don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times,” stated an insider.

Earlier in May, US reportedly confirmed that Ben “moved out of the Beverly Hills home he shared with JLo”.

The outlet reported that the pair are looking to sell the house back in June.

The source pointed out the couple had not spoken about their relationship so far, however, the split was brought up during JLo’s Atlas press tour.

When questioned about her marriage, Jennifer replied, “You know better than that.”