Queen Camilla makes surprise appearance at Wimbledon as Kate keeps mum

Queen Camilla has stepped out at Wimbledon just one day after Princess Beatrice was seen at the tennis tournament amid Kate Middleton's worrying silence about her appearance at the event.

The 76-year-old Queen attended the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 10.

She arrived with Debbie Jevans, chair of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and took time to meet individuals on the Players' Lawn who support tennis as well as a young ball boy and girl, Yug and Natalia.

The key role has been part of Wimbledon for around 100 years, and about 250 young people work at the championships each year. The royal later chatted to British tennis stars Jamie Delgado and Laura Robson and Martyn Falconer, Head Gardner at the All England Club.

Ahead of the quarter final clashes, Zara and Mike Tindall also attended Wimbledon, alongside the Princess of Wales' parents - Carole and Michael Middleton. It comes just one day after Princess Beatrice was pictured watching the action unfold alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on day nine.

It comes as speculation grows over whether Princess Kate will present the winners trophies this weekend. Kensington Palace have not issued any information regarding the Princess of Wales's attendance at the tennis finals.

Catherine's absence has left fans worried as they still await a delightful announcement form the palace about the future Queen's decision to attend the event.

However, it is hoped that Kate will be well enough to make an appearance, but with her ongoing cancer treatment, it remains unclear. Kate last appeared a Trooping the Colour on June 15.

Princess Kate, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, is a regular at the sporting event but has been staying out of the spotlight as she continues cancer treatment.

