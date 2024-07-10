King Charles goes viral for mind-blowing Buckingham Palace stunt

King Charles III, who hosted West Indies cricket team ahead of their first Test match against England at Lord’s, has gone viral for his unexpected gesture during the meeting with the players at Buckingham Palace.



The 75-year-old appeared in good spirits as he welcomed the cricketers at the Palace.

He was taught a new handshake and fist bump by members of the visiting cricket team. The King's stunning gesture attracted massive reactions from fans, with few practicing the same after watching the video.

The cancer-stricken monarch, while sharing warm moments with the team, also expressed his care and concern for those affected by Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean.

The King's video comes after Prince William's spirited reaction to England's crucial soccer goal went viral.

The future King left fans in surprise as he unleashed a royal fist pump when England tied the game with a late goal before beating Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals.