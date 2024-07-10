Prince Harry makes first statement as he prepares to receive controversial honour

Prince Harry has spoken out in a rare statement as backlash over his new honour continues with its maximum force.



The Duke of Sussex extended his best wishes to the selected participants for Team UK for the upcoming Winter Invictus Games, set to be held in Vancouver Whistler next February.

The statement read: "Congratulations to those selected for Team UK for our first-ever Winter Invictus Games in Vancouver Whistler next February.

The team will consist of over 500 competitors from across 20 nations, who will take part in multiple winter adaptive sports.”

He continued: "These games present an incredible opportunity for our courageous service personnel and veterans to demonstrate their skills in new challenges like alpine skiing, snowboarding and skeleton, as well as providing a truly memorable experience for their families."

Harry concluded his statement expressing excitement over seeing the "passion, determination, and resilience" of all competitors.

His statement comes in the wake of growing criticism as he is nominated to receive Pat Tillman Award for Service later this week.

The Spare author has been urged to decline the honour in a bid to avoid getting booed at the ESPY Awards over the controversial decision.