Ariana Grande teases ‘mini’ tour for ‘Eternal Sunshine’ album

Ariana Grande is also working on the Deluxe version of ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande has big plans for her fans who are eager to hear Eternal Sunshine live.

During her recent appearance on the Shut Up Evan podcast on Tuesday, July 9, the 31-year-old popstar revealed her vision for a unique tour.

While nothing is confirmed yet, Grande expressed her hopes to hold concerts for her new album in between filming her upcoming Wicked movies.

“I still want it, too,” Grande shared with host Evan Ross Katz. “I think it would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two Wicked films. I think there’s a version of that that exists.”

However, fans should note that this tour won't follow her traditional extensive route. Instead, it will likely be a “mini sampling of shows.”

Grande emphasised, “I do think it’d be really nice to do that, and it’s something my team and I are working on coming up with options for.”

While no dates are set for the tour, the Grammy-winner hinted at another exciting project: a Eternal Sunshine deluxe album.

Though it won’t be a “super deluxe,” it will “definitely” feature new tracks she’s written recently.

“I’m really just tempted to put a creative button on this storytelling and I have a lot of ideas,” she explained. “And when I have a lot of ideas, I just have to follow them.”