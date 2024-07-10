Matthew Wright rushed to hospital amid moving chaos

Matthew Wright, TV presenter, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after experiencing severe pain while moving house.

The 59-year-old, known for his role on This Morning, shared a photo of his packed-up belongings just hours before seeking medical attention.

Wright revealed that paramedics were called to his location and he was taken to the hospital, describing the pain as the "worst" he's ever felt.

Matthew took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday evening, and said: "Packing all done, two days non-stop but I’m ready to go! Thought I’d be more emotional after 23 years here but no which means it really is time to say goodbye and go the full Worzel after so many years dithering. A new dawn for me tomorrow."

However, Tuesday morning, he added: "Turns out my bad neck is actually quite bad. Indebted to paramedics Steph and Miko for getting me to the hospital and dealing with worst of pain.

"Doesn’t look like I’ll be moving house today." He then joked: "2 shots of morphine so far, one diazepam, 1000mg paracetamol and it’s not even 7am #BreakfastOfChampions."

With an additional update, Matthew tweeted, "Having an absolutely first class @nhs experience thus far."

Fans poured their support over the presenter, with one saying, "Sorry to hear that news, Matthew. Hope treatment gets it all sorted without too much delay and you can crack on with the big move. The SW awaits you!"

"I hope the pain settles down for you soon... I've had many a breakfast similar to that," another wrote and a third added: "What are you doing to yourself!!! Take it easy."