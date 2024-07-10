Prince William moves Harry to tears with latest move

Prince Harry receives fresh blow from Prince William

Prince William has seemingly left his younger brother Prince Harry in tears with his latest move.

The Prince of Wales celebrated his new royal role by paying a visit to the Royal Air Force station where he worked as a helicopter pilot for three years.



Their to the throne visited RAF Valley in rainy Anglesey for the first time as the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Royal Air Force station, the patronage he received from King Charles in August 2023.



"William has reminded Harry of his good time with his latest move," an insider has claimed.



"The Future King's latest move might be bringing tears to Harry's eyes," they added.

It comes when Harry is facing backlash over his new honour in the US. It could be more teasing to the Duke who reportedly had a hard time dealing with the loss of his military titles after stepping back from his royal duties.



According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex struggled with seeing Harry so hurt over his demotion. The Duke lost his honorary military titles after stepping back from his senior royal duties, which left both him and Meghan heartbroken.

In an excerpt from Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie's Finding Freedom, the authors claim that leaving the royal family meant that Harry could no longer step into his military uniforms or be addressed by his former titles.



"The most demoralising aspect of the new deal was his being stripped of his honourary military appointments that had been awarded to him as a senior royal," they wrote, according to reports.

"As a retired serviceman, Harry would always be able to wear his medals, but no longer could he wear uniform as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations."

An insider told Omid and Carolyn that it's been "a tough pill to swallow, and the one that has been most painful to Meghan witness him go through. It’s the one that made Harry emotional."

During his visit, the Prince of Wales toured the hub and met personnel to learn more about their daily operations and life at RAF Valle. He began at the Air Traffic Control Tower, where he checked out the control rooms and heard about the ongoing $56 million project to refurbish the base's second runway.