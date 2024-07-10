Kanye West makes shocking decision about music career

Kanye West music career faces uncertainty as he considers retirement

Kanye West is reportedly considering stepping back from music industry following a slew of controversies across the last few years.

The 47-year-old rapper apparently disclosed his desire to retire from his career in a conversation with Rich The Kid, who posted the screenshot on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 9.

“I am retiring from professional music. Not sure what else to do,” a text from the rapper, real name Ye, read, reported via Uproxx.

The Famous singer was met by pushback from Rich The Kid, who urged West to release second installment of his and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaborative album titled, Vultures 2.

The Too Blessed rapper wrote in reponse: “Retire? Why ? How ? The ppl NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made was the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date In 2024.

“Drop Ye about mine & V2 and we do it all over again the kids need you big bra fasho maybe some time to chill but retiring ain’t it,” he insisted.

For the unversed, Kanye has made headlines for a series of controversial remarks in the last few years, as well as his public meltdowns and marriage to former employee Bianca Censori.

The Grammy winner last released his music with Ty Dolla $ign in January, keeping fans lined up waiting for the second part of the album.