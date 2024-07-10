'Grey's Anatomy': Ellen Pompeo's fans have big news for upcoming season

Ellen Pompeo, the beloved star of Grey's Anatomy, will reprise her iconic role as Dr Meredith Grey in at least seven episodes of the upcoming season 21.



As the show's lead narrator and executive producer, Pompeo will continue to guide the medical drama's storylines.

With her return confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, fans can look forward to more of Meredith's wisdom and expertise when the new season premieres.

Fans of the longest-running primetime medical drama on television will be relieved to hear this update, as Pompeo has been on and off for the past two seasons, appearing in eight episodes of season 19 and just four of the 20th season, which was shortened due to the writers' and actors' strikes of 2023.

Pompeo had a reduced role from series regular to recurring after agreeing to produce and star in a limited series for Hulu in 2022.

The series, named Natalia and based on the true story of Natalia Grace, will conclude filming before Grey's Anatomy's schedule is set to begin, so Pompeo may appear in even more than the seven episodes that are scheduled.

Pompeo's Meredith Grey bid a temporary farewell to Grey Sloan Memorial in the season 19 winter premiere, "I'll Follow the Sun," as she embarked on a new chapter in Boston with her family.

Although she returned for the two-part finale, Wedding Bell Blues/Happily Ever After, her onscreen presence was limited, but her voice continued to guide the narrative as the show's iconic voiceover.