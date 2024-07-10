Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet officially divorced 2 years after separation

Jason Momoa and Lisa tied the knot in 2017 during an intimate ceremony

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are now officially divorced after seven years of marriage.



According to Entertainment Weekly, citing the Associated Press, a Los Angeles County judge finalized the dissolution of their marriage on Tuesday, July 9.

The divorce has proceeded smoothly without any disputes over the children’s custody or finances. The former couple will share joint custody of their 16-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.

Notably, neither the Aquaman star, nor Bonet, 56, have requested financial support, and they have agreed on terms to split their assets.

The divorce has been finalized two years after the Ray Donovan actress and Momoa, 44, publicly announced their separation.

Bonet, whose legal name is Lilakoi Moon, filed for divorce from the Games of Thrones alum in January, citing the date of separation as October 7, 2020.

Their marriage was the first for Momoa and the second for Bonet, who shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Bonet and Momoa first met in a jazz club in 2005 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017. Five years after their marriage, they announced their separation in a since-deleted social media post.