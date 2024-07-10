Taylor Swift's pal Lena Dunham fiercely defends singer

Lena Dunham dishes out on her relationship with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's friend Lena Dunham recently revealed that she's "protective" of the singer in "every way."

Speaking to the New York Times, Lena, who became friends with the Antihero hitmaker after she called Taylor's Red album "triumphant" on Twitter in 2012, claimed: "I'm always very careful to be protective of her in every single way. Probably the two things I get asked most in life are, 'What is Taylor like?' and 'Can I have tickets to the Eras Tour?' And usually my answer to both things is 'no', but I will say that she's everything that you would want her to be."

Heaping praise on the singer that Dunham joined onstage during Swift's 1989 World Tour, she added: "She's kind, she's devoted, she's introspective, she's emotional, she's funny as f**k. I guess my feeling sometimes is, 'Isn't she giving us enough, guys?'"

The 38-year-old write further reflected on her relationship with Taylor, who was also a bridesmaid at the American director's wedding in 2021.

She explained: "Even since before Taylor and I were friends, I just always had felt such a deep connection to her music because it's so much about 'If you're not going to see me, if you're going to so refuse to understand what's in front of you and what I'm trying to say, then why don't I just put on a black catsuit and move it all the way over to villain mode?'"