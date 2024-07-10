Ariana Grande slams critics, ‘it is a normal thing’

Ariana Grande defends voice change

Ariana Grande totally embraces anything that she does with her voice.



The Grammy winner defended her ability to switch between accents, saying that it is not that big of a deal.

Reacting to a video that went viral highlighting her changing vocal inflections with a confident attitude, Ariana urged to believe that the shift is "a normal thing people do, especially if you have a large range.”

“I did just spend a long time playing a character every single day,” Ariana elaborated during her appearance on the July 9 episode of the Shut Up Evan podcast, talking about her role as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie musical.

“Muscle memory is a real thing,” she said.

The 31-year-old also called out the hypocrisy regarding when male actors unintentionally stay in character after filming.

"Sure, people make jokes here and there as well, but it’s always after the fact, ‘Oh wow, how dedicated to his craft! What an amazing transformation! He’s a brilliant performer!'" she continued. “But then it’s like, god forbid I sneeze like Glinda."

Ariana has defended her ever-changing voice in the past as well.

"I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i'm doing," she wrote in the comments section of a TikTok video about the way she speaks. "I've always done this BYE."