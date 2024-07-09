Prince William gives update on Kate Middleton's health

Prince William has shared major update on his wife Kate Middleton's health during his latest outing.

The Prince of Wales appeared in high spirits as he traveled to RAF Valley on the island of Anglesey for the first time as its Royal Honorary Air Commodore, a role he received from King Charles in August 2023.

The future King looked tension-free. William's true smile suggested as everything was good in Kensington Palace. There was no sign of anxiety and stress on his face, seemingly telling fans that Kate is gearing up for her return to the public life.

During the visit, he was also caught up with his former instructor and drank tea from a personalized mug. A close look shows that the cup features his royal title, according to Rebecca English of the Daily Mail.



The mug appeared to be emblazoned with the logo of the XXV Fighter Squadron and "HRH Prince of Wales," denoting Prince William's His Royal Highness styling and the Prince of Wales title, which is traditional for the male heir to the throne.

Kate and William called Wales home following their marriage in 2011, where the heir to the throne was known as Lieutenant Wales at RAF Valley in tribute to King Charles' Prince of Wales title at the time.

William began training for an aerial career in the military in 2009 and officially joined C Flight, 22 Squadron in September 2010. He served as a search and rescue pilot there for three years, during which he undertook more than 150 search and rescue operations, a routine operational deployment to the Falkland Islands and qualified as an operational Captain, per his royal bio.