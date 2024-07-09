Kate Middleton fuels speculation with her shocking decision

Kate Middleton fuels speculations with her shocking decision

Kate Middleton has left fans guessing with her unexpected decision about her future move as she continues cancer treatment.

The Prince of Wales has sparked reaction with her decision to remain silent about her appearance at Wimbledon.

Royal commentator Lady Victoria shared her thoughts on the Kate's Wimbldon appearance, saying: The princess of Wales has a "50/50" chance to make her customary appearance at the tennis event this week.

Victoria in talks with GBN America's Nana Akua discussed the latest goings on in Kensington Palace with Kate still out of the public eye.



It has led many to question when we might see her next, with the SW19 championships being earmarked by many given she is the patron of Wimbledon. Hervey responded as saying: "I think it’s a 50/50 chance."

She explained: "Trooping the Colour was very last minute, that she would appear. I think it’s just how she feels that day or the night before. She quite possibly could surprise us by giving out the awards."

The commentator went on: "Tennis was her thing and I am sure she has been watching it at home. It would be great to see her there."

Kate Middleton, who is a prominent frequenter of the All England Club and presents the winners’ trophies, is yet to announce whether she will attend Wimbledon this year. She was last seen at Trooping the Colour where she appeared on the balcony to the delight of royal fans around the world on June 15.