Tobey Maguire defended by ex-wife amid rumours of May-December romance

The ‘Spider-Man’ star split with Jennifer Meyer in 2016 after nine years of marriage

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer may have separated after nine years of marriage, but she still has his back all these years later.

The jewelry designer, 47, did not hold back when the Spider-Man star, 49, was blasted online for reportedly romancing 20-year-old model Lily Chee.

In a screenshot shared via Reddit, Meyer clapped back at an Instagram troll asking why Maguire was “banging someone 3 years older than” their daughter, Ruby Sweetheart Maguire.

“I don’t usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car,” Meyer wrote, adding that her ex-husband was simply “being a good guy.”

“And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not,” she further clarified.

Despite her apparent frustration, Meyer chose to take the high road, writing, “But thank you for your rude comment, I hope it made you feel better today.”

“Wishing you love and light,” she concluded.

Earlier this week, Page Six published a report on the dating speculations surrounding Maguire and Chee, after they were photographed leaving Michael Rubin’s famous Fourth of July party.

In photographs obtained by the outlet, the Great Gatsby alum was seen escorting the 30-year-younger model as they exited the soiree, his hand seemingly placed on her lower back as he guided her through the crowd.