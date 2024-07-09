Scarlett Johansson spills reason behind Colin Jost’s cameo in Fly Me to the Moon movie

Scarlett Johansson addresses Colin Jost’s cameo in Fly Me to the Moon movie

Scarlett Johansson has recently spilled the reason behind her husband Colin Jost’s cameo in new movie, Fly Me to the Moon.



Speaking on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 8, Scarlett revealed that Colin “contractually obligated to make a cameo in her new movie because of their prenup”.

“Greg Berlanti was our director … [he’s] a huge fan of Colin,” remarked the 39-year-old.

The Lucy actress stated, “Colin… I think he had to do it ‘cause it’s, like, in our prenuptial agreement.”

“If I ask him to do something, he has to be there to support me. He has to be in every one of my films,” added Scarlett.

The Black Widow actress also told the host Jimmy how she would learn lines for her movies with the help of Colin.

“I run lines with him. Which is great… you’d think that would be very convenient because you have a partner there to help you out,” she mentioned.

Scarlett stated, “You learn your lines for tomorrow or whatever. He does, like, real serious … He really commits to the line reading.”

“It’s not always the performance I want it to be,” she pointed out.

Scarlett explained, “I’m just like, ‘Say the lines!’ Big dramatic pauses. He gets really into it. I’m like, ‘I can’t focus. Forget it. I’ll just learn them myself.’”