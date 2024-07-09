Britney Spears' post Sam Asghari relationship unveiled as catalyst for breakup

Britney Spears has called it quits with Paul Soliz, the former housekeeper and father of nine, amidst fears that their romance could jeopardize her relationship with her teenage sons.



The pop icon took to Instagram to declare herself 'single as f**k' just two months after being spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont with Soliz.

Details surrounding Britney Spears' short-lived involvement with Paul Soliz have surfaced, shedding light on their relationship following her split from Sam Asghari.

According to an insider's account, both had a brief fling after her breakup with Asghari, although they were never officially dating.

The source disclosed that Spears connected with Soliz on two occasions, unaware of his criminal history at the time.

However, their interaction was fleeting, and Spears has since cut off all communication with him.

Soliz, known to be a father of at least nine children, found himself in legal troubles earlier this year when he faced issues with child support from multiple mothers, including dealings with the Los Angeles Department for Child Support Services (DCSS).

Insiders close to Spears disclosed that her decision was heavily influenced by her desire to prioritize her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, aged 18 and 17 respectively.

Reconciling with her children after a turbulent period was paramount for Spears, who reportedly felt Soliz might not have been the right influence and could have 'led her down a dark path.'

According to a source speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, Spears chose to focus on her children's well-being and her own future, realizing that Soliz was more of a rebound than a lasting partner.

The insider added that despite the breakup, Spears is now enjoying renewed contact with her sons, reaffirming that their relationship remains her top priority.

Recent developments indicate she is now fully committed to rebuilding her bond with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.