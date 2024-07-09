'Highlander' reboot major update: Henry Cavill to lead cast

The long-awaited Highlander reboot is gaining momentum, with director Chad Stahelski sharing a pre-production update and a filming start window.



The franchise, which originated in 1986 with a cult classic film starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, is being revived with Henry Cavill as Connor MacLeod, an immortal warrior.

After years in development, the project is moving forward with Lionsgate, and Stahelski, known for his work on John Wick, will helm the film. Production is set to begin in January in Scotland, with pre-production currently underway.

In a recent conversation with Collider, director Stahelski revealed that the Highlander reboot is scheduled to commence filming in Scotland in January 2025, marking a significant milestone in the project's development.

"We start shooting in January in Scotland – that's why I go right after I leave," he shared. "I go to Scotland on Monday to do the final location scout."

Stahelski's reboot is shaping up to be a faithful adaptation, with "a lot of the same characters" from the original movie and elements from the TV shows.

In an interview, Stahelski confirmed that the film will serve as "a prequel setup to the Gathering," aiming to establish the franchise and "grow the property."

While the Witcher star is set to star as Connor MacLeod, other key roles will need to be filled, including the main villain, Kurgan, played by Clancy Brown in the original.

No release date has been announced yet.