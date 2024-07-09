Scarlett Johansson stirs conspiracy theory about Dolly Parton’s body

Scarlett Johansson revealed her fascination with a unique conspiracy theory at the world premiere of her latest film, Fly Me to the Moon.



When asked about her interests beyond the moon landing, Johansson, 39, expressed her curiosity about Dolly Parton's rumored tattoos.

"I don't know. I'm so not a conspiracy theorist. I'm like, I really believe in science. I don't know. I think probably that Dolly Parton has full tattooed sleeves," she told People magazine with a sly smile. Playfully, she added, "Is it real? We'll find out."

"My tattoos are pretty, they’re artful and they usually started out to cover some scar, not to make a big statement. Ribbons and bows and butterflies are the things that I have," she said.

Johansson, who walked the red carpet with her husband Colin Jost, has explored conspiracy theories in her latest film, which delves into the Apollo 11 moon landing and the notion that it was fabricated by the US government.

Interestingly, the actress's curiosity about Parton's tattoos is well-timed, as the music icon herself revealed in a 2020 interview with the outlet that she indeed has "some tattoos," which she described as "tasteful."

