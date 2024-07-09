Marisa Abela 'a weeping mess' after engagement to Jamie Bogyo

Marisa Abela said her engagement vows after four years

Industry star Marisa Abela recently got engaged to Jamie Bogyo after four years of dating.



Her fiance took to Instagram to announce the big news on Sunday, July 7.

In the photo, Abela was spotted posing with a rose while she sported her new ring as Bogyo wrote in the caption: "She said she'll think about it!"

The 27-year-old actress, who portrayed Amy Winehouse in the 2024 biopic Back to Black, responded to his post, noting: "A weeping mess."

The next slide featured a video of the duo sharing an intimate moment before they were surprised by their loved ones on the special occasion.

The duo has been actively posting about each other on the social media giant.

Previously, Bogyo celebrated the couple's romance by honouring Abela on her birthday in December 2023.

He shared a carousel of photos alongside a caption that read: "Some folks can't stand it, say time is a bandit, but I take the opposite view… Cause when I need a lift time brings a gift another day with you! Happy Birthday baby- you're timeless to me."