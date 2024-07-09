Doug Sheehan, soap opera veteran, dies at the age of 75

Doug Sheehan, a veteran actor best known for his role on the soap opera General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 75.

According to an announcement from the Kane Funeral Home in Wyoming, Sheehan died "peacefully at his home on Saturday morning, June 29, 2024, with his loving wife at his side."

The cause of death was not disclosed. Sheehan's acting career spanned over four decades, starting with a 1978 appearance on Charlie's Angels.

His breakout role came a year later, when he played lawyer Joe Kelly on General Hospital. Funeral services are pending, with the Kane Funeral Home handling local arrangements.

Sheehan's notable acting career spanned multiple television shows. He played the role of Joe Kelly on General Hospital until 1982, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama.

He then joined the cast of Knots Landing as Ben Gibson, husband to Valene Ewing, from 1983 to 1988. Following this, he starred as Brian Harper in the NBC sitcom Day by Day for two seasons.

The actor's diverse television credits also include appearances on MacGyver, Diagnosis Murder, Columbo, Cheers, and the Clueless TV series.

Sheehan's death was grieved across social media. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "He hadn't been on #GH in 42 years, and the fans never forgot him and never stopped asking for his return. Not only is it impressive, but a testament to Doug Sheehan."