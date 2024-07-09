John Cena shares insight into her relationship with wife Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena reflects on her relationship with wife Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena has recently opened up about her relationship with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.



Speaking with WSJ. Magazine, Cena reveals his most prized possession, saying, “The relationship with my wife.”

Cena spilled key to a happy marriage and relationship, stating, “Honesty, communication, genuine love, gratitude and vulnerability have helped us tremendously.”

Cena and Shariatzadeh reportedly started dating about a year after he and Nikki Garcia called off their nuptials.

One year into his relationship with Shariatzadeh, Cena proposed his current wife during Valentine’s Day in 2020.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in February, Cena further said, “It was beautiful.”

“I had the ring in my pocket because I was afraid, I’d lose it in my bag, by chance, and I [decided to] ask her right now,” remarked the actor and wrestler.

Cena pointed out, “So, I blew all the special plans and just said ‘Hey, there’s no better moment,’ because there wasn’t — it was so beautiful, still, we were both so open and it just happened right there.”

Months after their engagement, US Weekly confirmed that the couple tied the knot in Tampa in October 2020. They held a second wedding ceremony in July 2022.

A source told US, “John and Shay didn’t have a proper ceremony the first time out, it was a deliberately private affair because they wanted to do it with the minimum of attention of fuss.”

Cena and Shariatzadeh might be ready to expand their family, as a source told the outlet, “He said for so long that he didn’t want kids but now he’s warming to the idea more and more.”

“They’ll go with the flow but it’s different with Shay, he feels wiser and more ready for the responsibility. It’s something they’d both love, for sure,” added an insider.