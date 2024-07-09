Sophie Turner spills how she’s spending her first summer after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner on her first summer after Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner has recently spilled how she’s spending her first summer after her divorce from Joe Jonas.



Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the Game of Thrones actress, who stars in a new St-Germain campaign, said she’s “embracing this lighter, fresher kind of energy around me lately”.

“My recipe for a hot girl summer is pretty much playing with my kids, hanging out with my best friends, drinking some cocktails — you know which ones — and enjoying the sun, long may it last,” stated Sophie as she referred to her two daughters, whom she shares with Joe.

"As long as the sun’s out, I’m a happy chap,” remarked the X-Men actress.

Earlier this month, Sophie posted some of the fun-in-the-sun photos on Instagram, which included a look at a romantic, sun-soaked picnic date she enjoyed with Peregrine Pearson, the British aristocrat with whom she's been spending time after November.

Sophie opened up about her new ITVX series, Joan which she was filming when Joe reportedly filed for divorce

She told the outlet, “It was such a treat,” while playing in the six-part series.

“I got to play with really fun ’80s clothes and ’80s personas and makeup and hair, and it was an absolute blast,” she told the outlet.

Sophie stated, “I fall asleep to crime podcasts every single night. My friends, if I’m having sleepovers with them, they’ll just get so freaked out by me because they wake up in the middle of the night.”

“It’s like, ‘And then he stabbed her!’ I love it. I love crime. I love anything to do with it. So, making a crime show was such a dream for me,” she added.