Margot Robbie was busy filming Big Bold Beautiful amid pregnancy news

Margot Robbie is expecting her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie was busy filming A Big Bold Beautiful Journey when the actress learned she is expecting her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley.

A source spilled to the PEOPLE, Margot “was super professional and focused while filming A Big Bold Beautiful Journey alongside costar Colin Farrell”.

“She had long days, but it didn't seem like a big deal to her. No one suspected that she was pregnant,” shared an insider.

Directed by Kogonada, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey marked Margot’s first major acting project after the 2023 blockbuster Barbie, which she also co-produced.

“[Margot] looked amazing and seemed very happy. She got along with Colin, and they had fun filming,” revealed an insider.

Multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that Margot is pregnant with husband Tom.

Tom and Margot were reportedly friends and had worked together on the production company LuckyChap.

The company is a four-person producing team that also included Margot’s childhood friend Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara.

The couple tied the knot in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay.

Earlier in June, speaking to The Sunday Times, Tom explained how he and his wife balance their personal and professional lives.

“[We spend] 24 hours a day together. It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing,” he stated.