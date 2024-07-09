Austin Butler dishes out first meeting details with Tom Hardy for The Bikeriders

Austin Butler reflecs on working experience with Tom Hardy in The Bikeriders

Austin Butler has recently shared his thoughts on meeting Tom Hardy for the first time for his new movie, The Bikeriders.



Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Butler, who plays the role of Benny in the movie, revealed he didn’t know if he and Hardy would get along on the movie set.

“You never know when you meet your heroes if you're going to get along. And Tom makes me laugh harder than almost anyone in this world,” said the Elvis star.

Butler was not the only member of the movie who didn't know what to expect from Hardy.

Producer Sarah Green mentioned, “We didn't know what he was going to sound like.”

“When he first opened his mouth, it was like, we all went, 'What?! That's so wild!' There was a little Marlon Brando in there; I think there was a little Jimmy Cagney in there. It worked so well for us,” stated Green.

Interestingly, writer-director Jeff Nichols mentioned Butler created a major impact on everyone working on the movie.

“Austin Butler, just on sight, starts to change the way people behave. The air changes. The temperature changes,” remarked Nichols.

While discussing about pivotal scene in the movie, Nichols mentioned Hardy would suggest that Butler turn a chair around to sit backward while staring into Comer's eyes.”

"Austin did it, and then it gave him something to prop his arms up on. And these massive biceps and triceps, glistening in the light,” quipped Nichols.