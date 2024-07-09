Brad Pitt finds living with Ines De Ramon ‘amazing’: Report

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon are currently in Europe

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon’s relationship is going stronger than ever.

Two years after they first sparked their romance, Pitt, 60, and Ramon, 32, have been having an “amazing” time living together, with the jewelry maker even frequently accompanying the Hollywood A-Lister on set for his upcoming Formula 1 movie, per a new report by People Magazine.

A source told the outlet, “Things have been amazing since they moved in together. It’s more of a serious relationship than just dating.”

They added, “Brad loves so many things about her. She’s great for him.”

The tipster further revealed that the couple has been spending a lot of time together in England recently, where the Oscar-winner is filming for his latest project.

“Brad’s having fun filming. He loves spending time in Europe. He filmed in England for the Fourth of July, and Ines has been with him,” they revealed.

Earlier this year in February, the same outlet also reported that Pitt and Ramon are living together, with Ramon having moved into Pitt’s home.