Zara Tindall gives strong message after Princess Anne's memory update

Zara Tindall has been seen in public for the first time since his mother was hospitalized last month with concussion.



Accompanied by her husband, Mike Tindall, she was photographed in high spirits as she attended Wimbledon for the first time in 2024.

The couple, usually regulars at SW19, were absent during the first week of this year's games due to Princess Anne's recovery.

In June, Princess Anne, 73, was hospitalized with a concussion after a horse accident at her Gatcombe Park estate.

Zara and Peter Phillips were present at the estate during the incident, confirmed Buckingham Palace. Zara, 43, visited her mother during her five-night hospital stay in Bristol.

Following Princess Anne's discharge, Zara initially maintained a low profile but appeared at Wimbledon on Wednesday. The professional equestrian looked elegant in a floral maxi dress by Me+Em and a white blazer. She was accompanied by her husband, Mike, for a day of tennis.

Wednesday featured the men's and women's singles quarter-finals, including Novak Djokovic's match against Australian Alex de Minaur on Centre Court.

Zara and Mike attended Wimbledon alongside Peter Phillips and his new girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, an NHS nurse.

Queen Camilla, 76, attended Wimbledon for the first time in 2024, accompanied by her sister, Annabel Elliot. Carole and Michael Middleton, parents of Princess Kate, also attended the tennis competition for the second time this year.

It remains uncertain whether the Princess of Wales will fulfill her usual role of presenting trophies to Wimbledon winners this year due to ongoing cancer treatment.



