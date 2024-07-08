Scarlett Johansson shares working experience with Channing Tatum in Fly Me to the Moon

Scarlett Johansson gushes over Channing Tatum in Fly Me to the Moon

Scarlett Johansson has recently shared her working experience with Channing Tatum in the new movie, Fly Me to the Moon.



“He’s not hard to fall in love with, I would say,” said the 39-year-old during an appearance on Today on July 8.

Scarlett remarked, “He’s just very charismatic. … He’s just [an] absolutely loveable guy.”

The Marvel star mentioned Channing “is both an easygoing and professional person”.

Reflecting on her bond with Channing on the movie set, Scarlett revealed, “It was nice to just be like, ‘OK, so what’s your story? Where are we connecting.’”

“And I think it was just easy chemistry, and again, he’s easy on the eyes,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Fly Me to the Moon marked Scarlett and Channing’s third movie together. However, it’s the first time they shared a scene together.

“He and [Anne] Hathaway did a little part in Don Jon where they recreated a romantic comedy. And again, we worked — I wouldn’t say together — we were both [a part of] Hail, Caesar!, and so, this was the first time that we actually got to have dialogue,” recalled the actress.

While talking about the movie, Scarlett said that the idea behind the movie was inspired by real-life rumour surrounding moon landing.

“I have a production company here in New York called These Pictures and one of our associates, our head of film, Kenan, just was toying around with this idea of, like, ‘Well, what if this conspiracy theory [that the moon landing was faked] was true?’ Could you build a genre movie around it?’” she stated.

Meanwhile, Fly Me to the Moon will release in theatres on July 12.