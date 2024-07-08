Kate Middleton's replacement for Wimbledon laidbare

Princess Kate has made just one public appearance since revealing in March

Wimbledon is reportedly preparing for the Duchess of Gloucester to step in and present trophies this weekend if the Princess of Wales cannot attend.

Princess Kate has made just one public appearance since revealing in March that she was undergoing cancer treatment.

Her appearance was at the 'Trooping the Colour' ceremony on June 15, where she was seen smiling and waving from the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, it remains uncertain whether she will attend Wimbledon this year.

During the first week of the tournament, Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, were in attendance. The Royal Family has a long-standing relationship with the All England Club dating back to 1907.

Princess Kate has continued the tradition of attending trophy ceremonies at Wimbledon since becoming a patron of the All England Club in 2016. Apart from 2013, when she was pregnant with Prince George, she has attended every year since her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

According to reports from the Telegraph, the All England Club will turn to the Duchess of Gloucester to present this year's trophies if Kate is unable to attend. A final decision is pending, and the All England Club is willing to wait until the morning of each final to allow Kate as much time as possible to decide.

However, the Duchess of Gloucester, who is a passionate tennis fan and has served as Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association for over two decades, is reportedly prepared to step in if needed.

Debbie Jevans, chair of the All England Club, stated on the eve of this year's Championships that they will defer the final decision to Kate.

"We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority," Jevans said.

"We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

The Duchess of Gloucester is married to Queen Elizabeth's first cousin, Prince Richard.

She has already attended Wimbledon twice this year since the tournament started on July 1.