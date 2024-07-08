Britney Spears announces she’s single after slamming boyfriend Paul Soliz

Spears first met Soliz when she hired him to do maintenance work around her house in 2022

Britney Spears is swearing off men.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, July 7, the Princess of Pop, 42, revealed that she is freshly single, but not without slamming her ex Paul Richard Soliz,

She first shared a photograph of Soliz to her Stories, calling out his behaviour in a paparazzi photograph taken after she settled her conservatorship case in April.

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????” she wrote over the picture, which showed Soliz in the driver’s seat while she tried to evade the pap by sinking further into her passenger seat.

She continued to expose Soliz, alleging, “Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harrassed. Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”

But that wasn’t all.

The Toxic hitmaker then posted an image which read, “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.”

In a since-deleted caption via Page Six, she declared, “I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!”

