Prince William introduces interesting plan to support slimmed down monarchy

Prince William has been lauded for introducing his non-working royal cousins to official engagements despite following a slimmed-down monarchy plan.

For the unversed, King Charles and the Prince of Wales want the "core of working royals a small and tight unit." However, with the growing health woes in the royal family, the future King of England has been experimenting with new strategies.

In conversation with OK! Magazine, royal commentator Jennie Bond shared that she still holds to the idea that the "slimmed down Royal Family is indeed the right model for the future."

She added, "It's in line with most European monarchies and is sensitive to the constant criticism that the Royal Family cost taxpayers too much."

The royal commentator claimed that William knows that if he adds new working royals to the payroll will only "exacerbate that criticism."

Jennie said, "I think the model William has experimented with is the answer: drafting in his cousins here and there (e.g. garden parties) to spice things up a bit."

Williams' modern plan "allows those cousins to get on with their lives as they wish, without the strictures of the royal diary."