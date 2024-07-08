Chris Hughes teases Amanda Holden about date nights

Amanda Holden talks about couple's date nights

Amanda Holden recently addressed her husband Chris Hughes' 'complaint' about the frequency of their date nights.

During a candid interview on Heart FM, the media personality and actress got candid about her husband's complaint although she admitted to "barely seeing" him over the last few weeks.

She explained that Chris railed at her for not accompanying him on a date night this week.

In response to her husband's claim, Amanda, who has been married to Chris since December 2008, said: "Chris complained that we haven't got a date night this week. I've barely seen Chris in June because I've been away."

Speaking to the Hello Magazine about her record-producer husband, she said he was "very funny and errs on the side of lightness."

The 53-year-old previously told the outlet: "We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives…He's a proper bloke who looks after me."

In addition, she claimed that although Hughes is "rubbish at romance," he's still "there for the solid things."

For the unversed, the couple first crossed paths in 2003, a year ahead of dating each other.