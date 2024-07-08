Jennifer Garner shares her recipe for a good time in the pool

Jennifer Garner spends good time in the pool with kids

Jennifer Garner recently revealed her recipe for spending a good time in the pool.

The 52-year-old actress took to her Instagram to offer an insight into her favorite backyard pool game with her children.

Garner shared clips of her playing the 'fun' game alongside a caption that read: "If you have access to a pool, spoons and goggles—please borrow my recipe for a good time. Kid not required."

Describing the course of the game, the Daredevil actress explained using three metal spoons in the pool: "It's the best game. We throw our spoons, three spoons each and we start the stopwatch. We each have to go and collect three spoons but in different parts and come back and turn off the stopwatch."

As the video continued, the actress, who is set to make an appearance in the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, could be heard saying: "We'd love to show it to you."

The mother-of-three told her children: "There's strategy, Mo. I'll go that way."

To which, one of her children replied: "No, I'll go that way."

She concluded the discussion as the actress changed her direction: "Okay, I'll go that way."