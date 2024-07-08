Lindsay Lohan offers sneak peek into 38th birthday bash

Lindsay Lohan was surrounded by dearest family members and friends on her 38th birthday celebrations

Lindsay Lohan tuned into her 38th birthday surrounded by her loved ones.

On Sunday, July 7, the Irish Wish star took to Instagram to treat her fans with a carousel of pictures from her birthday bash.

In the cover photo, Lohan, who turned 38 on July 2, pose with her sister Aliana and dearest gal pals, including hair colorist Tracy Cunningham, friends Juliet Angus and Courtney Semel, and others.

The next slide featured the actress beaming with a smile, looking at her birthday cake adorned with a slew of lighted candles, followed by another snapshot in which Lohan was standing in the middle of her husband, Bader Shammas and brother Dakota, who wrapped his arms around both of his sisters.

In the montage of photos, she also offered a glimpse of her birthday dinner setting and an endearing solo snapshot with her husband.



"Cakes and candles [smiley emoji]," the Freaky Friday actress wrote in a minimalist brief caption alongside the series of photos.

The latest carousel comes five days after she marked her birthday in a social media post with an adorable selfie.

"Another trip around the sun," she wrote in the image's caption, in which she sported a white blouse and a festive birthday hat featuring faux candles.