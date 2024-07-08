Ruby O'Donnell confirms romance with Hollyoaks co-star

Hollyoaks star Ruby O'Donnell makes things official with co-star

Hollyoaks star Ruby O'Donnell recently confirmed her romance with co-star Nathaniel Dass, known as Dillon Ray on the soap opera.

The actress, who plays Peri Lomax, took to her Instagram to make things official in a post that featured a red heart emoji in caption.

In the photo, the soap stars were spotted exchanging hugs as they flashed beaming smiles at the camera.

Ruby sported a black crop top with white cargo pants.

Meanwhile, her sweetheart looked dapper in a brown buttoned-down shirt and white pants.

The photo received applause on the social media giant as their fellow cast members rushed to the comments section to add heartfelt notes.

Cleo McQueen wrote: "You guyyyyyysssssss"

While Ellie Henry who plays Freya Calder on the show, commented: "This makes me very happy"

Meanwhile, Frankie Osborne star Isabelle Smith gushed: "You guys."

Donnell's post sparked curiosity among fans as they predicted things might be heating up between the pair after photos from their trip to the Lake District went viral.

In addition, Ruby, who has played Peri Lomax since 2013, didn't hold back from posting pictures from their romantic holiday in Paris.